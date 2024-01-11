"There is just one and only man" - Fans are convinced Brock Lesnar will face 36-year-old star before his retirement 

Brock Lesnar is one of the most feared men in WWE history, but it's safe to say his days as an in-ring competitor are now limited. Fans firmly believe The Beast Incarnate must go to war with Intercontinental Champion Gunther before he retires.

Back during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, Gunther and Lesnar had a showdown in the middle of the ring that brought the house down. Though the face-off barely lasted seconds, it generated a tremendous response from the live crowd. It was also enough to get the wrestling universe buzzing about a dream match between the two behemoths sometime down the line.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in a WWE ring back in August at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in a memorable fight. Since then, there's been constant chatter about what lies ahead for the former Universal Champion. A recent Twitter post asked fans to drop their picks for an opponent they would like Lesnar to battle against before he hung up his wrestling boots for good.

As expected, most fans picked Gunther, suggesting that the seeds for a match between them had already been planted by WWE.

Check out the reactions:

Tommy Dreamer wants Brock Lesnar and Gunther to have a match at WrestleMania 40

Apart from fans, even many of those within the business have been clamoring for a match between Lesnar and Gunther to materialize. One of them is Tommy Dreamer, who recently shared his thoughts on the Busted Open Radio podcast.

The ECW legend believes Brock Lesnar and The Ring General must compete at WrestleMania 40, following which the latter could finally reach the top.

"Listen, Gunther-Brock Lesnar, that should be his WrestleMania match no doubt about it. And then from there continue to put that rocket on him to make him an amazing WWE Superstar," Tommy Dreamer said.

With Royal Rumble 2024 just around the corner, there's a possibility of The Beast Incarnate making his return as part of the Men's Rumble match. While Lesnar is not expected to emerge victorious in the 30-man battle royal, his return could finally allow WWE to build towards a much-anticipated clash against Gunther.

Do you see Brock Lesnar returning to the squared circle anytime soon? Do you think IC Champion Gunther would make for a great opponent for him at WrestleMania 40? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

