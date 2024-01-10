Gunther to defend his Intercontinental Championship against 7-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40 is a must-do, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer believes WWE should book Gunther to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

The Ring General is one of the most dominant superstars on Monday Night RAW. The 36-year-old is approaching 600 days as Intercontinental Champion. During his title run, the leader of Imperium defeated several former world champions, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and The Miz.

As WrestleMania 40 approaches, many have speculated that Gunther might square off against Brock Lesnar in an Intercontinental Championship match. Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer addressed the idea, claiming the fight must happen.

"Listen, Gunther-Brock Lesnar, that should be his WrestleMania match no doubt about it. And then from there continue to put that rocket on him to make him an amazing WWE Superstar," he said. [14:06 - 14:21]

Should Gunther defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 40?

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan discussed possibly seeing Gunther square off against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

The former superstar claimed The Ring General should defeat the seven-time WWE Champion. He also disclosed he would like to see Lesnar's reaction to Gunther's chops.

"[Gunther] that's a great one [opponent for Brock Lesnar]. And Gunther needs to beat him. But I wanna see Brock's reaction to his chops. I really do wanna watch that. Because Brock, he gets it. He will be very reactionary. Even though he knows he's in a worked environment, I really wanna see how he reacts to the chops. [You don't see him saying, 'That's not gonna work for me, brother.' Maybe. But I just wanna see what happens if Gunther pushes it out there, what happens," Morgan said.

