"There were a lot of rumors" - Drew McIntyre comments on his absence from WWE, reveals honest feeling

Drew McIntyre recently opened up about his absence from WWE and revealed his honest opinion on taking time off from in-ring competition.

After his hiatus, McIntyre returned at the Money in the Bank premium live event. At the show, he confronted Gunther, whom he will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, McIntyre briefly addressed the rumors which circulated amid his absence from television.

"It was cool, getting the break. There were a lot of rumors and headlines on the internet when I was out, probably like 50 different things. It was amazing all the stories about me out there. When you're not, you're not on tv, people talk, and you know, there might have been some smoke to some fire with a few of them, but it was nice. People were talking about me when I wasn't there, but I did have to get some things fixed physically," said McIntyre. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Drew McIntyre claimed that he was able to enjoy his time off from WWE

In continuation of the same interview, Drew McIntyre claimed that he didn't need any rehab and there weren't any injuries involved.

The former WWE Champion was rather able to enjoy his time at home and focused on projects outside of WWE.

"Unlike injuries, I've had in the past. There was no rehab involved, so I was actually able to enjoy my time at home, work on some outside projects, spend time with the Mrs and the cat, and take a step outside of the bubble and kind of get perspective again," added McIntyre.

McIntyre will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. He is a former one-time IC Champion and will aim to get his hands on the title for the second time.

