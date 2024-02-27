There was a major flaw in the match between Nia Jax and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in the match between Nia Jax and Liv Morgan on RAW.

Both Jax and Morgan came up short in their respective matches at Elimination Chamber. Both women had a chance to bounce back from the setback as they faced off in a singles match on WWE RAW last night. However, the match ended in Disqualification after Becky Lynch attacked The Irresistible Force for laying her out earlier on the show.

Unimpressed with the booking, Vince Russo pointed out on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that Liv Morgan getting so much offense on Nia Jax did not make sense, as the latter is portrayed as a typical 'monster heel.'

"In the old days, she [Nia] would’ve never went off her feet and if she was gonna go off her feet bro, she ain’t going off her feet for Liv Morgan." [From 41:33 onwards]

Morgan was also unhappy with Becky Lynch for costing her the match and told The Man that not everything was about her. Becky will face Nia Jax in a singles match next week on the red brand, and one can expect Liv to play a role in the outcome.

