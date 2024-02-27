We got a recap of Elimination Chamber before Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up to the ring to kick off WWE RAW. Dom was introducing Mami when Becky Lynch showed up and said that she was going to beat Rhea at WrestleMania.

Dominik tried to threaten Becky, and Rhea said that Lynch was all talk before Nia Jax showed up. Jax attacked Becky and hit leg drops before dragging her into the corner for the Annihilator, but officials came in and stopped Nia before she could hit it.

Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Raquel Rodriguez def. Chelsea Green

Imperium def. The New Day

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Nia Jax def. Liv Morgan via DQ

The Rock was seen hyping his future WWE appearances on social media.

The match headed outside early on, and Sami Zayn hit a big Asai Moonsault off the barricades, seemingly injuring his own ribs. Shinsuke Nakamura locked in a hold in the ring, focusing on the ribs before landing some strikes to the chest and a knee to the gut.

Sami came back with a Michinoku Driver before getting a big Tornado DDT. Zayn went for a dive but caught a knee to the ribs instead. Nakamura got some kicks, but the Kinshasa was countered with the Blue Thunder Bomb.

Nakamura sent Zayn outside and hit a knee strike off the barricades before getting the Kinshasa for a near fall. Sami dodged the next Kinshasa before coming back with two Helluva Kicks and picking up the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Grade: B

Chelsea Green was out next and said that she was going to be protesting and had filed a complaint to management for being overlooked for the Elimination Chamber match after almost winning the battle royal. She said that Raquel Rodriguez did not deserve to be the last entrant and challenged her to a match.

Chelsea Green vs. Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW

Green slapped Raquel in the face and tried to run away but Rodriguez chased her down and hit her with a right hook before tossing her around the ring. Green took a fallaway slam before Raquel hit the Texana Bomb for the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Chelsea Green on RAW

Grade: C

Gunther was out next and bragged about beating Jey Uso before bringing up the topic of his WrestleMania match. He mentioned names like Sami Zayn, The Miz, R-Tuth, and Chad Gable before Judgment Day showed up.

Damian Priest said that they were looking to add more gold to their group at WrestleMania and Gunther asked who would face him. Dominik stepped up and got in Gunther's face before the IC champ shoved him back.

Things got heated and Damian was about to start a fight but Finn and the others held him back before Judgment Day retreated.

The New Day vs. Imperium - Street fight on WWE RAW

The New Day were making thier entrance when Imperium attacked them. Kofi and Woods fought back with Francesca the trombone before taking out a table at ringside. New Day hit double dives to the outside before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, the two teams were fighting in the crowd before Imperium got some chairs and the fight headed back to the ring. Woods was sent into the chair in the corner before Kofi came in and hit an SOS and the double leg drop.

Imperium turned it around with a double-team suplex on Kofi before Kaiser and Vinci came back with Kendo Sticks. Kofi took Kaiser down at ringside with a knee strike while Vinci hit Woods with kendo sticks in the ring.

Woods and Kofi came back with Kendo Stick shots on Vinci in the ring before they put him through a table with an elbow drop. Kaiser broke the pin before shoving Kofi off the top rope and through a table below. Vinci smacked Woods with a weapon in the head before Kaiser drove him into a chair in the corner and picked up the win.

Result: Imperium def. The New Day on RAW

Grade: A

Chad Gable was backstage in a suit and said that he wanted to face Gunther at WrestleMania. Adam Pearce told him that he would think about it before RAW moved on.

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae on WWE RAW

Baszler and LeRae kicked off the match and the latter tried to end the match quickly with a takedown and pin attempt. Stark tagged in and got a big suplex before Indi came in and took her down. Shayna came back and locked in the Khirifuda Clutch on Indi before picking up the win.

Result: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae on RAW

Grade: C

R-Truth was backstage when DIY and the Miz told him that they should team up together against Judgment Day. Truth called them "Regeneration X" before joining the team.

Drew McIntyre was out next and said that he burst his eardrum after hitting the side of the head in the chamber match. The doctors told him that he would not be cleared for WrestleMania but then said that "he was no CM Punk".

Drew mocked Punk some more and said that he drank in his honor on the way back from Australia before calling out Seth Rollins. Rollins congratulated Drew on the win before the latter asked why Seth was helping Cody on SmackDown.

Drew told Seth to back off from the Bloodline since they would surely interfere in their Mania match. Rollins replied that some risks were worth taking but also admitted that Drew was right.

Seth added that he had been selfish in his career and only after having a daughter, he realized that there were things bigger than them, like taking down the Bloodline. Rollins explained that the Bloodline would interfere with everyone's business if he didn't wipe them out before WrestleMania. Rollins added that "Some risks are worth taking" before waking out of the ring.

Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Liv started off strong and sent Jax into the corner for some big strikes early on but Nia came with some big strikes and tossed Morgan across the ring before driving her into the ringpost.

Jax went for a leg drop on the apron but missed before Liv followed up with a dive to the outside. Liv used the ropes to stun Jax and hit the codebreaker for a near fall. Jax charged and Liv sidestepped before the latter took a Samoan Drop on the floor.

Becky Lynch came out of the crowd and attacked Nia, causing the match to be called off.

Result: Nia Jax def. Liv Morgan via DQ

Grade: B

We got a short tribute for the late Ole Anderson, who passed away today.

Becky Lynch told Adam Pearce that she wanted to face Nia Jax before WrestleMania and Pearce booked the match for next week.

Jey Uso was in an interview backstage and was talking about his recent failures when Drew came in and said that he deserved it. A brawl broke out and officials came in to break it up before we headed for the main event on RAW.

Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller on WWE RAW

Cody got a big stalling suplex before Waller was sent over the ropes. The internet spotted Paul Heyman in the background of a backstage segment and the commentators acknowledged it before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Waller came back with a rolling flatliner during the break but took the disaster kick before Cody got a near fall. Theory ran distraction but was taken out with a dive from Cody before Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes for the easy win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B+

Just as Cody was celebrating his win, Paul Heyman came out with three security guys. Cody got a steel chair before Heyman said that no one owed anyone an apology, referring to the Rock, and told him to keep his name out of his mouth.

Heyman added that Cody should just give up on challenging the Rock and wanted him to withdraw it..."Or else". Cody sat down in the ring and asked 'or else what'. Cody added that he was done playing nice and asked Heyman to come and get him.

The security who were revealed to be suspended NYPD officers for some reason while the show was in California, attacked Cody and got taken out with the steel chair. Heyman called the Rock and Cody said that he was now hunting the Bloodline before clearing the ring of Heyman's bodyguards as RAW went off the air.

