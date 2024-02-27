Top WWE star ends losing streak on RAW; last win was during 2023 Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn faced Shinsuke Nakamura during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Sami Zayn has faced a series of losses since his comeback at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Without a clear route to WrestleMania 40, he was eager to reverse his fortune on WWE RAW with a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, who had previously defeated him a few weeks ago.

In the night's opening match, both competitors engaged in a back-and-forth battle. During a grounded octopus hold by Nakamura, Zayn countered with the Michinoku Driver, altering the course of the match. Despite executing the Blue Thunder Bomb, Zayn couldn't secure the victory.

The King of Strong Style delivered a Kinshasa that seemed to signal the end, but the former Intercontinental Champion resiliently kicked out. Even after another Kinshasa outside the ring, Zayn managed to beat the ten-count, displaying remarkable tenacity. In the end, Sami Zayn sealed an impressive and crucial win with the Helluva Kick on Nakamura.

Expand Tweet

This was Zayn's first victory in four months, with his last win dating back to The Men's War Games match at Survivor Series in November last year.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former Intercontinental Champion on The Road to WrestleMania.

What did you make the match between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.