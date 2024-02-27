Drew McIntyre makes an extremely unusual request to Seth Rollins ahead of their WrestleMania 40 match

Drew McIntyre called out his WrestleMania 40 opponent, Seth Rollins, to talk. It wasn't a regular back-and-forth with the two men taking shots at each other. Instead, it was he making an unusual request.

As you know, the Road to WrestleMania 40 hasn't been straightforward for Rollins. Following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference in Las Vegas, The Visionary has taken Cody Rhodes' side and made it clear that he doesn't need to be alone against The Bloodline.

Drew McIntyre addressed this in their promo and begged Rollins to stop getting involved with The Bloodline because RAW needs him more. He said he wasn't bothered about SmackDown and wouldn't even pi** on them to save them if they were on fire.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre also stated that he wanted Seth Rollins to be at 100% for their match at WrestleMania, insisting that he pull himself out of his involvement against The Bloodline.

Seth Rollins responded by stating that some risks are worth taking.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins handles two feuds simultaneously. If there is a tag team match featuring him and Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock, Rollins will be doing Double Duty at WrestleMania.