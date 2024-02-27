Top RAW star continues to take shots at CM Punk to tease future feud

If there was an award for being the biggest CM Punk hater in the world, then there's one RAW star who deserves it. That superstar continued to take digs at him following the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

By now, you may have guessed that the superstar is none other than Drew McIntyre - the man who won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to secure a World Heavyweight Title shot against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. As you may know, Drew McIntyre injured CM Punk at the 2024 Royal Rumble and has continued to brag about it - calling himself the savior of WrestleMania as a result.

Not only did he sit with his legs folded like Punk does, but Drew McIntyre took shots at him on RAW by telling him that since he knows Punk doesn't drink, he drank extra just to make up for it.

Not only this, but due to his ruptured eardrum, McIntyre's doctor said he probably wouldn't make it to WrestleMania. In response, McIntyre asked, "Who do you think I am, CM Punk?"

Expand Tweet

It seems clear that WWE is building up a McIntyre-Punk feud fo some point post-WrestleMania. Given that Punk's recovery period (from early February) is four to six months.

This would mean that The Best in the World could possibly return by July if things go well.

What do you think of McIntyre's anti-Punk antics? Let us know in the comments below!