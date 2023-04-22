Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently shared that the late Big Boss Man should have served more time as a WWE main eventer.

For most of his first stint in the company, WWE Hall of Famer Big Boss Man wrestled as a heel. From 1988 to 1990, he was a frequent antagonist against hot babyfaces such as Hulk Hogan.

However, Boss Man did not have a long main event run in doing so, especially during his heel reign. He could only compete in the main event once, during his six-month feud against Hulk Hogan in 1988-1989.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned on The Snake Pit podcast that he doesn't believe Boss Man's heel stint was effectively capitalized on.

According to Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, the former WWF Hardcore Champion had more gas left in the tank, but the company did not use it to its full potential.

"There was some meat left on the bone," Roberts said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts discussed Big Boss Man potentially winning the WWE Championship

The WWE legend later reiterated his concerns about the late star's main event run not lasting as long as it should have, particularly after his heel turn.

Because he was rarely in the main event scenario during his WWE career, Boss Man never won the WWE Championship.

During his rivalry with Hogan, Boss Man only competed in one televised bout for the WWE Championship, on an episode of Saturday Night's Main Event in 1989, and fell short.

On the same podcast, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts speculated on whether Big Boss Man should have won the WWE Championship.

"No, not with that character," Jake "The Snake" Roberts added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The Big Boss Man sadly passed away in 2004 and was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

