'There is nobody that can touch him' - Top WWE Superstar feels Cesaro will win the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

As we had reported earlier, Natalya named Dolph Ziggler as one of the two Superstars who she thinks could win the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 match.

The other name revealed by Natalya during the interview with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta was none other than Cesaro.

"I would say Dolph Ziggler is one of the people who I would expect to win the men's Royal Rumble and Cesaro is the other one."

Cesaro is the greatest professional wrestler in the world: Natalya praises WWE's Swiss Cyborg

The Queen of Harts spoke very highly of Cesaro, and she labeled the Swiss Cyborg as the best professional wrestler in the world.

Cesaro has been one of the most underrated and underutilized talents in WWE for several years now. A majority of the fanbase has yearned to see Cesaro with the opportunities to shine at the main event level. However, the WWE has continued to feature the former US Champion in the lower and upper mid-card scene.

Cesaro is inarguably one of the most gifted in-ring talents in the WWE, and Natalya believes that he deserves the chance to main event WrestleMania.

"Cesaro is the greatest professional wrestler in the world. There is nobody that can touch him. There is no Superstar today; that is Cesaro. So, I can't wait to watch Cesaro shine and hopefully get a chance to main event WrestleMania."

While Cesaro might not possess bags of charisma, the well-respected Superstar is an incredible in-ring worker who has been in WWE since 2011.

Will Cesaro get his chance anytime soon? Only time will tell.

Natalya with Cesaro and Tyson Kidd.

During the exclusive SK Wrestling interview, Natalya shared her thoughts about Ronda Rousey's WWE return and the controversial statements made by the former RAW Women's Champion.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also promoted the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle show, which also apparently has 'the coolest WWE entrance' she has ever seen.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India's Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

