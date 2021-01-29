"There is nothing like home-made Indian food!" - Drew McIntyre on his connections with India

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently put on a show along with Indus Sher at WWE Superstar Spectacle. Before the airing of Superstar Spectacle, Drew McIntyre revealed some of his favorite food items from India.

Drew McIntyre recently made his return back to WWE after testing positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago. On McIntyre's return, he was confronted by his upcoming opponent Bill Goldberg. The Scottish Warrior will defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble.

In an interview with Priyam Marik of the Telegraph India, Drew McIntyre discussed WWE Superstar Spectacle. The show aired on January 26, which showcased WWE's wide Indian talent pool. While discussing the show, McIntyre was asked about his love for Indian food. The current WWE Champion listed out a number of his favorite Indian delicacies:

"I like korma more than anything, especially Kashmiri korma. And I’m a big chicken pakora guy, and naan bread, for me, is the best kind of bread. If I had access to naan, I’d probably be 300 pounds, because I would eat so much of it. Sometimes, Jinder has his family members cook us Indian food, and it is awesome, there is nothing like home-made Indian food!"

Undoubtedly, Drew McIntyre has a lot of love and knowledge regarding Indian food. The Scottish Warrior certainly has a lot of favorites and enjoys eating Indian food when he meets up with Jinder Mahal's family.

Drew McIntyre's performance at the Superstar Spectacle

WWE celebrated Republic Day with India through their exclusive WWE Superstar Spectacle event. The show involved several top WWE Superstars including AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and of course, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre teamed up with Indus Sher, the duo of Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar to take on Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz. The Scottish Psychopath and Indus Sher came out on top with a dominant victory over their opponents, in what was a brilliant performance from both McIntyre and his teammates.

McIntyre's love for India and its culture was clearly seen in his performance in the ring. He gelled superbly with Indus Sher throughout the aforementioned match. The show was taped in Florida, but hopefully, fans will get to see Drew McIntyre perform in India sometime soon.