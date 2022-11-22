"There is only one Devil" - Finn Balor's bold claim on WWE RAW draws hilarious reactions from wrestling fans on Twitter

WWE Superstar Finn Balor referred to himself as "The Devil" on RAW this week, and the internet drew exciting connections.

Balor led The Judgment Day in a match against The Brawling Brutes to kickstart the episode. Unfortunately, for him, his faction lost after Sheamus pinned Dominik Mysterio to gain momentum ahead of Survivor Series WarGames.

Interestingly, The OC's appearance during the match derailed Judgment Day's dominance in the bout. Following the match, Kevin Owens stunned Balor to end the opening segment.

Later in the night, Finn Balor approached AJ Styles and The OC backstage to land a final blow before facing The Phenomenal One at Survivor Series WarGames. During their interaction, the Judgment Day leader was quoted as saying:

"You think I'm a bad guy? I'm worse. I'm the Devil."

Wrestling fans instantly connected the phrase to AEW World Champion MJF, who famously referred to himself as The Devil. The youngest world champion in AEW history extensively used the label during his feud with CM Punk.

Fans were quick to note the use of the phrase, as mentioned earlier by Balor, and responded with MJF GIFs and videos. There weren't any negative implications in the way Balor referred to himself as the "Devil," which ruled out him potentially taking a shot at MJF. However, the latter won the title only last week, which prompted fans to seek entertainment in the co-incidence.

Here's how the wrestling fans reacted to Finn Balor calling himself The Devil:

𝚂𝚒𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚊 🧂🌎 @TheBurberryBrat Finn Balor said he’s the devil … nah Finn Balor said he’s the devil … nah https://t.co/M0BLskyPVJ

Danny Sanders @buckie_sanders . This The Real Devil. 🏾 🏾 Finn Balor Now Saying He’s The Devil.. This The Real Devil. Finn Balor Now Saying He’s The Devil. 😂😂. This The Real Devil. 👿👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/G46HZknESx

unfortunate Met Giants and Devil fan @GregGold1977 there is only one Devil Lol Finn Balor really called himself the Devil?there is only one Devil Lol Finn Balor really called himself the Devil? 😀 there is only one Devil https://t.co/dg6JpcMHUi

WWE Superstars Finn Balor and AJ Styles finally booked for a dream match

AJ Styles and Finn Balor share a long history both in pro-wrestling and in real life. They were involved in a rivalry on WWE RAW when The Phenomenal One brought back Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, two other superstars extremely familiar with Balor.

Although this is a rivalry between The OC and The Judgment Day, fans are excited to finally see AJ Styles and Finn Balor lock horns in a singles match at a Premium Live Event. The last time these two superstars competed was at WWE TLC 2017 in an instant classic. They delivered the best match of the night despite an impromptu booking.

Thus, fans look forward to seeing the two friend-turned-foes tear the house down at Survivor Series WarGames.

