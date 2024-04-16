There is "only one thing" left to fight for in The Bloodline with Roman Reigns and The Rock, according to ex-WWE writer

The Bloodline saga took an interesting turn on the latest edition of SmackDown without Roman Reigns and The Rock. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes the faction still has something to fight for following Reigns’ loss at WrestleMania XL.

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa come out with Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman. The Rock and Roman Reigns were not present, and Sikoa took it upon himself to introduce Tama Tonga to The Bloodline. Tonga attacked Jimmy to make a statement and write a new chapter for the faction.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. addressed The Bloodline saga on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He noted that all those involved in the storyline did a great job. He noted that the only thing left to fight for in the faction was the crown of The Head of the Table.

"It's had multiple chapters from its inception ... to its comic relief characters, to the addition of new members, to the many times people have tried to take away what is rightfully Roman's, his seat at the head of the table. To bringing in The Rock and now the championship is gone," Prinze said. "The thing to fight for is gone. So what's left to fight for? Only one thing — The Head of the Table."

Prinze also spoke about The Rock’s status in the wrestling ring. He believes that a story will lead to a match with Roman Reigns down the line for the title of The Head of the Table before another member of The Bloodline takes it.

"I think he'll beat The Rock and then someone in the Bloodline will have to beat him and become the new head of the Bloodline," he said. "I don't know who's going to be ready for that. Maybe it's one of the new people coming in, maybe it's an Uso brother, I don't know. But if the rumors are true and he's going to take a break and try and make movies, then that would make the most sense." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Prinze added that Reigns could head to Hollywood with The Final Boss to take a break from WWE.

Roman Reigns and The Rock will likely have a feud in WWE soon

Roman Reigns and The Rock teamed up to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the Night One of WrestleMania XL. The Great One pinned The American Nightmare to win the match for his side.

Meanwhile, Reigns failed to defeat Rhodes on Night Two of The Show of Shows, which will likely cause some tension in The Bloodline in the coming months.

WWE fans could see The Great One return to use that point to get a match against Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This could lead to a contest with Roman Reigns to get control of the faction and show the world who is the better star.

Poll : Who do you want to see as the next Head of the Table? Solo Sikoa The Rock 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback