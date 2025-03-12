"There is a price tag on actions like this" - Andrew Schulz sends a warning to Logan Paul after RAW; tells AJ Styles to finish the job

Andrew Schulz was involved in a heated confrontation with Logan Paul on this week's WWE RAW. The comedian/podcaster put The Maverick on notice after the latter got his hands on him.

However, AJ Styles came to Schulz's aid, saving him from the former WWE United States Champion. Paul started his promo by addressing John Cena's heel turn and claimed he wouldn't mind aligning with The Rock. He also thinks that Cody Rhodes shouldn't have rejected The Final Boss' offer.

Paul then turned his attention to Schulz, who was in the front row alongside TKO COO Mark Shapiro. Following the turn of events on RAW, the 41-year-old put Paul on notice for his actions and asked Styles to "finish the job."

"@loganpaul you ambush me at my home, in front of my family. There is a price tag on actions like this. And unlike taxes in Puerto Rico, you’re gonna have to pay it. @ajstylesp1 time to finish the job," wrote Schulz.

Check out Schulz's Instagram post:

AJ Styles believes Logan Paul doesn't belong in a WWE ring

AJ Styles had some bold words for Logan Paul after their exchange on Monday Night RAW. He questioned The Maverick for his lack of experience on the independent circuit.

Speaking on RAW Talk, The Phenomenal One had this to say regarding the 29-year-old superstar:

"It’s like giving your kids everything they want before they even work for anything. They’re spoiled, right? And I would say it’s kind of the same thing with Logan Paul. He thinks he can just come to a WWE ring. Not an independent wrestling ring like the rest of us had, or maybe at least the PC to train a little bit. He has done none of that and thinks he belongs in our ring? We’ve paid our dues. We’ve done what we’ve had to do to get to where we’re at. Logan Paul hasn’t."

WWE hasn't officially announced a match between Styles and Paul. It remains to be seen if the company is saving it for WrestleMania 41.

