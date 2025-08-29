There is real tension between two top stars, according to WWE veteran Natalya

WWE veteran Natalya believes there is real tension between two top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. Last week on RAW, Natalya took on Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch for the Irish star's title. The match ended with The Man forcing The Queen of Harts to tap out and then going after Maxxine Dupri before Nikki Bella ran her off.

This week on WWE's flagship show, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch made their title match for Clash in Paris official during a heated exchange. Nikki told the reigning champion that her name would never be as big as Bella's. The segment ended with the WWE Hall of Famer repelling an attack from Lynch, forcing the Women's Intercontinental Champion to retreat.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray reviewed the segment with Natalya and said that he doesn't think these "two women like each other." Natalya agreed and shared her thoughts.

"Their segment, from what I understand, was one of the most-viewed segments on the show, and that’s because I do believe there’s real tension between the two of them," she stated.

You can watch the video below:

The former SmackDown Women's Champion mentioned that Nikki has been through a lot in her life and is using that emotion in her feud with Becky Lynch.

Notably, Lynch arrived on the WWE main roster alongside Charlotte Flair and Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) in July 2015, ushering in a new era for women's wrestling in the promotion. This replaced the existing Divas era, which saw Nikki Bella at the forefront.

Becky Lynch took a personal shot at Nikki Bella on WWE RAW earlier this month

The feud between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella kicked off earlier this month on RAW. The two stars were part of a segment on the show when things got personal.

The former Divas Champion told Becky that she is a liar just like her husband, Seth Rollins. The Man defended herself and said they were the greatest wrestling couple of all time before taking a dig at Nikki.

She said at one point the title would have belonged to Nikki and John Cena before saying, "You can't see him anymore," referring to their failed relationship.

The female stars will now meet at Clash in Paris, where the stakes will be as high as ever.

