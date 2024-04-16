"There is no reason for you to watch this show" - WWE veteran on the problem with weekly programs after RAW (Exclusive)

This week, WWE RAW emanated from Montreal, Canada, with top superstars like Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley addressing fans and Sami Zayn defending his Intercontinental Championship. While the show boasted a solid card, Vince Russo feels there is no reason to watch weekly programs for the next few months.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addressed the Canadian fans, discussing his upcoming title bout against AJ Styles or LA Knight. Styles and The Megastar will face off in a number one contenders match for Rhodes' gold on this week's SmackDown.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said Rhodes was bound to win against his upcoming challenger after his emotional victory over Roman Reigns. He felt the championship picture was predictable and fans had no reason to watch WWE's weekly shows until The Tribal Chief returned.

"You got two things going hand in hand. Number one: he beat Roman Reigns who had a streak of 3000 days [sic] and on top of that bro, he spent the year talking about finishing his story. You combine those two things and AJ's going to beat him? Kevin Owens is going to beat him? Give me a break, bro. It's useless." (21:28 - 21:49)

With Roman Reigns rumored to return at the time of SummerSlam 2024, Russo said he had nothing to look forward to on WWE TV until the mega event.

"There is no reason for you to watch this show between now and the week before SummerSlam." (22:00 - 22:06)

We will have to wait till SmackDown to find out whether The Phenomenal One or The Megastar will get the chance to be Rhodes' first challenger.

