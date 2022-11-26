"There is no rubber match" - Seth Rollins will face Injured Superstar at WrestleMania 39 according to WWE Universe

Seth Rollins has become one of the biggest faces of the red brand since winning the United States Championship. WWE Universe feels that Rollins will ignite his old rivalry with the returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins delivered performances of a lifetime when they faced each other in a trilogy of matches that happened as a part of WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in A Cell 2022.

After their third encounter, Rhodes was severely injured, which caused him to miss most of the year. Since then, Rollins has become the face of the brand and won his second United States Championship.

After much debate, WWE Universe feels that it would be best for the two to have another match at WrestleMania 39 given The Rock might return to face Roman Reigns at Mania. Here's what the WWE Universe thinks about a fourth match:

Wrestlebuddy @Wrestle_buddy Do you want to see this again? Do you want to see this again? https://t.co/GXJ8E8qtgW

Trev-the-beast @TrevTheBeast10 @RobertONeill31 Do you not want to see Cody Rhodes beat Seth Rollins for a 4th straight time?! @RobertONeill31 Do you not want to see Cody Rhodes beat Seth Rollins for a 4th straight time?!

🤼‍♀️NWA Powerrr MATTERS🤼‍♀️ @Celts200834 @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero If they do this, Rollins needs to win… there is no rubber match here… 3-0 Cody! But, hard to do that when Cody will probably end up getting the push-which he does deserve! @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero If they do this, Rollins needs to win… there is no rubber match here… 3-0 Cody! But, hard to do that when Cody will probably end up getting the push-which he does deserve!

emirhan @emirhannuzunn @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero not really necessary but i feel like they left the door open for the progress of the story in the raw segment after hiac @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero not really necessary but i feel like they left the door open for the progress of the story in the raw segment after hiac

It will be interesting to see if the new regime schedules another match between the two superstars after their classic trilogy which is still fresh in the fans' minds

What happened between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins was looking for an opponent for WrestleMania 38 when Vince McMahon informed The Visionary about contemplating a mystery opponent for The Showcase of The Immortals.

It turned out to be Cody Rhodes, who defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The two went on to have a trilogy of matches at premium live events including WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell 2022.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

In the end, Rhodes came victorious in all three matches but picked up an injury while training for the third match. The night after Hell in a Cell, Rhodes bid farewell to the audience as he headed into some time off to heal.

As the American Nightmare left, Seth Rollins came out and viciously attacked Rhodes. He went for his injured shoulder which left the door open for another match between the two when Cody Rhodes' returns.

Do you want to see the fourth match between Rollins and Rhodes at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

