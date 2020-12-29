"There's no 'It Factor'"- former WWE writer Vince Russo gives his honest opinion of top RAW Superstar [Exclusive]

Keith Lee faced Sheamus in the opening match of RAW last night to determine a new #1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. After a hard fought match, Keith Lee hit Sheamus with the Spirit Bomb and pinned him to pick up the win. Lee will now challenge Drew McIntyre on RAW Legends Night next week.

Vince Russo believes that Keith Lee doesn't have the "It Factor"

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Keith Lee. Russo said that in his opinion, Lee did not have the "It Factor" from what he had seen of him on the main roster:

"This is my opinion. If you view him differently, anybody who views him differently that's fine, I'm telling you my opinion based on what I did for a living. I think this is what you're talking about Chris when you talk about Dusty - Chris, you're talking about the 'It Factor'. And I don't care how over Keith Lee was in NXT and in Full Sail with that crowd - I did not watch that. I'm watching this. There's no It Factor. Riddle has way more of an It Factor than Lee does. There's no It Factor. The It Factor is non-existent."

Vince Russo believed that without an "It Factor", Keith Lee would not be able to get over with the masses:

"If you don't have that It Factor, you're only going to get to a certain level and you're never going to be over with the masses. Never, bro. You're going to have a fan base, they like what you do, they like your wrestling but if you don't have the It Factor, you're gonna hit a brick wall and I'm sorry, what I've seen up to now of Keith Lee, I do not see an It Factor."

Vince Russo was also not happy with how WWE has booked Keith Lee on the main roster:

"To do it the way they're doing it, at this rate the guy is never going to be over. I don't know Keith Lee. I'm sure he's a hell of a nice guy, I'm sure he's athletic as hell but bro, you either have it or you don't. You can't get it. You either have it or you don't."

Keith Lee is set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship next Monday on RAW. Next Monday's RAW is also Legends Night.

