"There's a great bright future" - Triple H confirms popular star is not done with WWE

Triple H and his team are gearing up for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The NXT boss answered several questions during a conference call ahead of the highly-anticipated event.

In response to a question from Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, Triple H provided an update on Pat McAfee's WWE status. He confirmed that the former NFL punter would be involved with the company going forward.

The Game spoke highly of McAfee and noted that the popular star's scheduling issues have kept him away from WWE TV.

"Pat McAfee is another guy who's just a next-level athlete. You saw him a few times that he worked with us. Scheduling for him was always the issue with us, but you saw it."

Triple H sees Pat McAfee doing incredible things for the company, and the WWE Hall of Famer particularly highlighted the 33-year-old star's in-ring work. McAfee has wrestled in two WWE matches and garnered a lot of praise for his performances.

Triple H appreciates those individuals who have a passion for wrestling and worked hard to get to a prominent position.

"Pat McAfee is continuing with us. There's a lot of things he's going to do with us in the future. There's a great bright future. But his in-ring stuff, you know, was second to none. Because he worked so hard at it, and for me, if you have passion for what we do and passion for what we do in the ring, and you're willing to work hard to get there. That's great. Let's go."

Triple H discusses potential crossovers in WWE

Triple H also opened up about potential crossovers featuring big-name non-wrestling stars appearing on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The Cerebral Assassin assured fans that WWE would continue to have crossover storylines.

"If we can do that in NXT, or we can do that in RAW and SmackDown, It's phenomenal, and having that platform where all others come in and do stuff, you'll definitely see that you'll definitely see more crossover stuff both from Raw, SmackDown and NXT. It's always good when you can do that and engage with people from the outside."

Triple H also shared his thoughts on Chris Jericho's return to WWE programming during the conference call.

Pat McAfee has undoubtedly been an asset for NXT. McAfee has received plaudits for his microphone work, and WWE would surely want to capitalize on his skillset somewhere down the line.

He was last seen on WWE NXT TV in February earlier this year as part of a pre-recorded video segment.