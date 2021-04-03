"We’re open for business" - Triple H reacts to Chris Jericho's return to WWE programming 

Chris Jericho will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast on the WWE Network, and it's safe to say that nobody saw it coming.

News of an AEW star appearing on WWE programming has naturally broken the internet, and the reactions are coming in fast.

Triple H sat down for a conference call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, and the NXT boss was asked about Chris Jericho's return to WWE programming.

Triple H said that WWE is always open for business and even Vince McMahon is "adamant" about the same.

"We're open for business. We've said it a million times on things. Vince has been very adamant about that. We're open for business, whatever is best for business for WWE. Whoever that is."

Was Triple H surprised by Chris Jericho's comeback to WWE programming?

Triple H admitted that he didn't know about the next Broken Skull Sessions podcast until the conference call but he wasn't the least surprised by the development.

The Game spoke about the pre-conceived notions regarding Vince McMahon's perception towards ex-WWE stars. Many former WWE superstars have received heart-warming phone calls from Vince McMahon after they left the WWE.

Triple H said that he was not shocked by Vince McMahon's gesture as people usually have the wrong ideas about the WWE Chairman and the company.

"People make comments about people that leave and that they received a nice call from Vince or whoever it is. That's not shocking to me at all. The perception and the creation of what people believe in their heads when they have zero knowledge of it personally is amazing sometimes. The fantasy world that is created. It's not shocking to me in any way." H/t SEScoops

As you might have imagined, Chris Jericho's scheduled Broken Skull Sessions appearance is the biggest story in the world of professional wrestling. Steve Austin also revealed the conversation he had with Vince McMahon regarding the upcoming episode.

The next installment of the Broken Skull Sessions featuring the former AEW World Champion will air on April 11th on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Are you excited about the episode? Let us know in the comments section below.