"There's heat between the two" - Ex-WWE writer says major backstage figure is the reason why The Rock hasn't returned (Exclusive)

According to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, there is a reason why The Rock hasn't returned since Elimination Chamber 2025. He believes that one key backstage figure is responsible.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to Vince Russo about the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event headliner between Jey Uso and CM Punk. In that discussion, the Final Boss' name was brought up, and Vince Russo said that he can't see him returning anytime soon.

The reason for that, according to Vince Russo, is heat with Triple H. It's well-known that The Game and The Brahma Bull have had issues for decades, but many assumed it was water under the bridge. Russo believes that The Rock doesn't have faith in Triple H's creative vision, and that's why he hasn't returned since then.

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo rejects the idea of The Rock returning for Jey Uso.

Host Dr. Chris Featherstone pitched the idea of The Final Boss returning to aid Jey Uso win the World Heavyweight Title. However, Vince Russo rejected the idea and believes that it will do further damage to Jey.

He explained that since the former World Champion can't appear every week, it makes no sense for him to return. Russo said that The Final Boss appearing once in a while won't help further the story:

"Here's the reality of the situation, where I think it would bury Jey even deeper. The reality of the situation is that The Rock isn't coming back every week. There is absolutely no way. And if The Rock commits and you're seeing him every six weeks, now you bury that guy [Jey Uso]. If you could get him on a weekly basis, I agree with you. Otherwise, I don't see that ever happening."

It seems like, as of now, the doors are closed for the TKO board member to make his return. While WWE might just be more than happy to open that door up, one would imagine that conversations would have to be made about

