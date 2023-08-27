"There's no hope for any of us" - 40-year-old star on Bray Wyatt's most shocking WWE loss (Exclusive)

EC3 recently spoke about Bray Wyatt and how his loss to Goldberg at Super Showdown 2020 speaks volumes about WWE's functioning.

Wyatt's unexpected passing on August 24th due to a heart attack has sent shockwaves in the wrestling world, and fans are still coming to terms with the loss. The 36-year-old was rumored to be preparing himself for a return after being away from the company's programming since late February.

However, it wasn't meant to be, as tragedy struck the Rotunda family and the WWE Universe. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 went back the memory lane, recalling Wyatt's loss to Goldberg at Super Showdown in 2020.

The 40-year-old mentioned that if a performer like Bray Wyatt, who was a creative force to be reckoned with, couldn't get WWE to push him to the moon, others in the company didn't even stand a chance to have their voices heard.

"He (Bray Wyatt) has that match with Goldberg in Saudi, and you know, he loses the title. I knew that if he couldn't get it done from a creative aspect, to come up with it, invest in it, take it this far, and it still goes down that path; there's no hope for any of us," said EC3. [7:58 - 8:25]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo thinks WWE couldn't match the greatness of Bray Wyatt

Opening up about Bray Wyatt's untimely passing on Writing with Russo, the former writer stated that he was unlikely to ever see a wrestler again who had the same commitment towards their work as Wyatt.

Vince Russo feels that though WWE brought in several writers into the company, none could have possibly even come close to The Eater of Worlds' thinking and his vision for his character.

"I'm gonna tell you, man. I don't know, I'm 62 years old. I doubt bro, in my lifetime, I'm gonna see an individual come along who was as great as this man (Bray Wyatt) when it really came to a character and believability and the commitment he made. This guy was extraordinary. That's why it broke my heart, and I said it many times. His level of greatness was so high that when you're bringing writers into WWE, they are not gonna be able to meet that," said Vince Russo.

Expand Tweet

Russo also feels Wyatt might have gotten understandably frustrated by the creative team in WWE for not being on the same wavelength as him.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.