"There's a lot of impulsiveness" - Former WWE writer on the truth about Vince McMahon's fears

Everything has changed in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. While Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are at the helm, Triple H has taken charge as the head of creative on the main roster. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz shared McMahon's thoughts on fear and his reaction to it.

McMahon was known to be a daredevil in the business for the four decades that he was involved. Retiring at the age of 76, many didn't believe that he would truly step back for good - but it happened after all the allegations and external pressure against him.

While talking about Vince McMahon on the Ariel Helwani show, Brian Gewirtz revealed that the word "fear" isn't in the vocabulary of the former CEO and Chairman of the company. While admitting that McMahon may feel fear, he stated that McMahon makes it a point to never outwardly show it.

"Fear does not enter his (Vince McMahon's) vocabulary. Even if he secretly does feel it, he's not going to outwardly show it. So, it's like - start a football league that could potentially flop and go down in history as epically terrible? 'I don't care. Yeah, let's do it'. As he said in interviews before, if I fail, I brush it off and try again," said Brian.

Brian continued and said there's a lot of impulsiveness:

"There's a lot of admirable stuff to that. There's a lot of impulsiveness. Maybe we should wait three weeks and map out this angle? And he'll be like 'No damn it let's do it tonight or we're never going to do it.'" (23:48-25:00)

There appeared to be a lot of chaos before the shows with Vince McMahon

Although we're not too long into the post-Vince McMahon era of WWE, there seems to be a clear change in the company's culture. The creative process might possibly be the smoothest it has ever been in WWE history under Triple H.

There were constant rumors about McMahon ripping up scripts hours before RAW and doing all the re-writing at the last minute. Hopefully, that's a thing of the past and the negatives from the past era can be learned from.

