"There's a lot of things you could do there"- Teddy Long explains how WWE fumbled current champion's first run in the company (Exclusive)

WWE has many huge stars on its roster, and quite a few of them have had multiple stints with the promotion. Former World Champions like Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio all left the global juggernaut at some point in their career before returning to the promotion.
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently blasted the Stamford-based promotion for their treatment of a current star in his first run. The star in question is the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, who spent a decade with the company before leaving in 2016 and then returning as a megastar in 2022.
Teddy Long was speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He was disappointed that the promotion didn't know what to do with Cody Rhodes, when he is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and also had his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes, fka Goldust, on the roster as well.
"They know what to do with anybody that comes in their presence, okay? It's that they don't [do it]. Listen, think about this. How can you not know what to do with a person like Cody Rhodes? He's got a history. His daddy, God rest his soul, how many times he was world champion. He's got a brother there, Dustin. You can take that story, and you could build it with, say, both of them are against each other because one likes the dad, and one thinks the dad gave the other one more time than he did the other. There's a lot of things you could do there." Long said.
His first run with the company garnered some success for the American Nightmare before it went downhill for him. He won multiple tag team championships during his initial run and even won the Intercontinental Championship twice. However, things took a nosedive from there on, and the Stardust character was the final nail in the coffin on his decade-long tenure with the promotion.
