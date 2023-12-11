"There's so much HHH could do"- Fans want Triple H to give a chance to Smackdown superstar

WWE's roster is currently loaded with superstars. Triple H’s available options have been further bolstered by the return of stars like Randy Orton and CM Punk and the emergence of the likes of LA Knight. Unfortunately, however, this also means that some talented superstars haven’t gotten the chance they deserve. One of those who deserve a shot but haven’t got it, according to the fans, is Karrion Kross.

Kross made an epic return to TV last week on SmackDown following his four-month absence. His return, however, did not go too well, as he lost to Bobby Lashley in the first round of the WWE United States Championship number one contender tournament.

With his return being marked with a major loss, many fans on X were disappointed with Triple H and WWE’s plan for the 38-year-old. Many want to see him get back to winning ways, with many suggesting a return to his dominant NXT persona might be the answer to finally utilizing the former NXT Champion on the main roster.

WWE doesn't believe in Karrion Kross according to legend

Flanked by his wife, Scarlett, Kross enjoyed an incredible run in NXT as the brand’s champion. He came into the company after a successful career in promotions across the world. Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has laid the blame for his failure on the main roster in the company’s lack of belief in him. You can read his comments below.

"If you see the opening with the bat coming out, it's a really compelling opening, but from the beginning they just kept jobbing him out and I just never really understood it. It looked like he could've been a really good bad guy and they didn't (make him one)," he said

Apter made the statement on Sportskeeda wrestling’s Talking Smack podcast. While the evidence till now suggests that the legendary journalist is probably right, fans of Kross will be hoping the company gives him another chance.

