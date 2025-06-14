“There’s no mystery whatsoever” - Triple H’s booking of female star criticized by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H has been serving as WWE's Chief Content Officer since September 2022. The Game took over creative since Vince McMahon stepped away from the role, and the product quality had increased, according to the majority of the fans. He is currently in the middle of booking the WWE King & Queen of the Ring tournament, and there have been some exciting qualification matches in the mix.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Jade Cargill advance to the next round after defeating the likes of Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven. The match had plenty of action on offer but Cargill seemed a clear favorite even before the bell rang and that was heavily criticized by former WWE writer Vince Russo.

While speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed that the show has become too predictable. The veteran felt that there was no mystery behind the booking of Cargill as all signs already pointed to a win for the 33-year-old.

"These things are just very predictable. I mean, we've [seen] the the way they book Piper Niven and Michin and you know, Nia Jax has had her run. You know all signs point to Jade Cargill. There's two things that's missing, there's no mystery whatsoever and Mac there was always like you didn't know who they were going to put over and you'd want to watch to see what they were going to do. 90% of this show is so predictable so it takes that entire element out of it,'' Russo said. [24:50 onwards]

Jade Cargill has advanced to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She will now face Roxanne Perez, and the winner will go on to compete in the finals at Night of Champions. The winner of the tournament is set to receive a world title match at SummerSlam.

