There's one clear winner in Logan Paul's WrestleMania XL match, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL on April 6/7. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, believes the company's decision-makers would be "out of their minds" to book a title change in the match.

Paul won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023. Since then, his only title defense came against Owens via disqualification at the Royal Rumble on January 27, 2024.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone why Paul must win at WrestleMania XL:

"Somehow, someway, bro, you gotta let that sneaky heel get out of it, man. I mean, he's a heel but he's a babyface in this match because it's a two [babyfaces] on one [heel]. That's how Logan Paul gets his heat. Somehow, someway, whether there's an issue between Orton and Owens, you know whether it's something like that, you gotta let him escape with that title, bro. If they take that title off Logan Paul, they're nuts and out of their minds." [2:48 – 3:17]

Vince Russo likes Logan Paul match idea

In recent years, Logan Paul and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny have exceeded expectations as in-ring performers. SummerSlam 2024 will take place in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, leading to speculation that he will compete in a high-profile match at the event.

Provided they have time to rehearse the bout, Vince Russo thinks Bad Bunny would be an interesting opponent for Paul on August 3, 2024.

"Now, that would be interesting. Do you trust the both of them to have a match against each other without a wrestler in there leading them? (...) I don't mind that [idea]," he said [4:15 – 4:27].

Russo also explained why a SmackDown star is unlikely to reach the main-event level in the same way he did in 2023.

