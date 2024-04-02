LA Knight will never return to previous heights, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

LA Knight is preparing to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL in one of the biggest matches of his career so far. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, believes the SmackDown star is unlikely to return to the main-event scene any time soon.

In 2023, Knight enjoyed a rapid rise up the card to become one of WWE's top babyfaces. The 41-year-old even feuded with Roman Reigns, leading to an unsuccessful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship challenge at Crown Jewel 2023. He also competed in a fatal four-way match against Reigns, Styles, and Randy Orton at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, Russo previewed Knight vs. Styles with host Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"Whatever they're doing with him [LA Knight], he's never going to return to the heights that they had him at. He's never going to return to that, bro. That's the ongoing problem, Chris. Once they get you there [main-event level], they don't know what to do with you. You can't get somebody there and then continue with 50/50 booking." [1:45 – 2:07]

Vince Russo's honest opinion on LA Knight's rival AJ Styles

After leaving WWE in 1999, Vince Russo wrote for WCW before joining TNA as a creative team member. The TNA roster contained several high-profile names during Russo's writing stint, including AJ Styles.

Eight years on from Styles' WWE debut, Russo believes the 46-year-old is no longer treated as a priority due to his age:

"I would have to think at this point in his career AJ's just there to put people over (...) I knew AJ pretty well. You know, bro, number one, devoted to Christ. Number two, unbelievable dad and family man. Always has been. I gotta believe at this point in his life AJ's just making good money. He's doing what he loves to do, bro. I'm sure they're paying him very, very, very well. I gotta believe at this point in his life I think he's happy with that." [0:37 – 1:36]

Russo also predicted that a huge title change could occur this weekend at WrestleMania XL.

