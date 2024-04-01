Major title change at WrestleMania XL is a no-brainer, former WWE writer says (Exclusive)

WrestleMania XL will feature several title matches across April 6-7, including Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship defense against Drew McIntyre. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, is convinced The Scottish Warrior will finally defeat his long-term rival at the event.

McIntyre unsuccessfully challenged Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023. He also failed to capture the gold in another singles bout on the January 1, 2024, episode of RAW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that McIntyre defeating Rollins is a "no-brainer." He also referenced reports that the 2020 Royal Rumble winner was not planning to leave WWE amid uncertainty surrounding his contract:

"If Drew doesn't go over, I might stop watching the show (...) The only thing you gotta keep in the back of the mind, Chris, with that one is you hear a lot about Drew's contract. You think so [McIntyre re-signed]? I hope so. Okay, then that's a no-brainer [McIntyre winning]," Russo said. [9:09 – 9:39]

The match will also feature CM Punk as a special guest commentator. Many people, including Russo, believe The Best in the World should referee the bout instead.

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo's thoughts on whether Cody Rhodes will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

Vince Russo predicts Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL

The Bloodline is due to have a heavy presence at WrestleMania XL. The Rock and Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on April 6, while Reigns will defend his title against Rhodes on April 7.

Elsewhere at the two-night event, Vince Russo believes Bloodline member Jimmy Uso is likely to lose to his brother Jey Uso:

"I would think they gotta put Jey over, no?" [2:22 – 2:25]

Jey Uso has cemented his status as one of WWE's top babyfaces since becoming a singles star in 2023. Jimmy Uso, meanwhile, has remained a sidekick to Reigns alongside Solo Sikoa in recent months.

What are your WrestleMania XL predictions? Let us know using the discuss button.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

EC3 believes Goldberg could face a former WWE Intercontinental Champion someday. You can check out his full comments in the exclusive interview below:

Poll : Do you think Drew McIntyre will defeat Seth Rollins? Yes No 4 votes View Discussion