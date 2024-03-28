Drew McIntyre has still not signed a new WWE contract; update on his plans after WrestleMania - Reports

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has weighed in on Drew McIntyre's WWE deal situation and suggested that the 38-year-old star is unlikely to depart the company despite not signing a contract extension yet.

The Scottish Psychopath is set to lock horns against Seth Rollins at 'Mania for the World Heavyweight Championship. He has promised to win the world title in front of a live audience in Philadephia, as his first WWE Championship victory came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That said, CM Punk has been announced as the guest commentator for the title match between The Visionary and McIntyre. Previously, it was reported that The Scottish Psychopath had not inked a new deal with WWE, as his current contract was set to expire after The Showcase of the Immortals.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Drew McIntyre's recent success, ongoing storylines, and upcoming big feuds have likely increased his value amid contract negotiations.

"The fact that McIntyre hasn't signed, I was checking with people, and it was like, the belief is that he knows what the situation is, and he's already promoting feuds for the Summer and the Fall, so I don't think he's planning on going anywhere. The thing that he was looking for months ago when the contract was running out, and he wasn't in a rush to sign as he thought that he wanted to do this new character, and if the new character didn't work out and the booking wasn't strong, maybe go back and spend time with the family, take time off." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

The wrestling journalist believed that Drew McIntyre's gamble of not signing early paid off because he was very popular with fans right now, which would likely make him stay with WWE. Meltzer added:

"Obviously, the character got over great, and the other aspect of the character getting over great is that by doing so and not signing, the feeling is that his price should be higher because he's a much bigger star, and he's got big programs to come back to than was the situation six months ago, so we'll see how that all works out. I would feel that his not signing and gambling couldn't have turned out better but certainly turned out good." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Drew McIntyre opens up about his recent WWE character change

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has been showcasing his impressive heel side on the Road to WrestleMania XL. For instance, when CM Punk got injured in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, McIntyre claimed that he prayed for it to happen so that The Second City Saint couldn't compete at The Show of Shows.

During an interview with The Masked Man Show, The Scottish Psychopath opened up about his latest heel persona on TV.

"I'm trying to be myself, trying to be logical, trying to be fun, and create compelling TV. There's no reason to shout. It's all a case of just relaxing, and being confident and being present. It's finally just me relaxing, talking like a human being. Extra energy doesn't mean shouting."

Only time will tell if Drew McIntyre bags the World Heavyweight Championship and signs a new deal with WWE after WrestleMania 40.

