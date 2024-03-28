Drew McIntyre opens up about recent character change

Drew McIntyre has been vocal about his recent heel turn and the new character he portrays on WWE television.

McIntyre's new character is a savage on the microphone and on social media, taking shots at CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. His logical thinking makes him an unorthodox bad guy who likes to tell the truth.

In an interview with The Masked Man Show, The Scottish Warrior attributed the freshness of his character to himself. He was permitted to be himself on television, and it has done wonders for his current status in WWE.

"I'm trying to be myself, trying to be logical, trying to be fun, and create compelling TV," McIntyre said. "There's no reason to shout. It's all a case of just relaxing, and being confident, and being present. It's finally just me relaxing, talking like a human being. Extra energy doesn't mean shouting." [H/T Wrestling, Inc.]

Drew McIntyre showed that he could hang on the mic with someone like CM Punk. He had a widely acclaimed back-and-forth with Punk last Monday on WWE RAW.

McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Punk will be present at Lincoln Financial Field to serve as a special guest commentator for the title match.

Update on Drew McIntyre's contract

It has been widely reported since late last year that Drew McIntyre's contract will expire after WrestleMania. The belief is McIntyre and WWE are negotiating a new deal, but it seems like the two sides are still unable to finalize it.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, McIntyre has not signed a new contract despite being in a marquee matchup at WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins. Johnson added that the former WWE champion is working under the assumption that he will extend his stay with the company and sign a new deal.

McIntyre reportedly wants to prioritize his family, so that's the most likely reason why nothing has been agreed to. He's still in the prime of his career at 38 years old and not as big as Roman Reigns to have a reduced schedule.

