CM Punk's promo caused WWE to cut multiple things from RAW (Exclusive)

Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw multiple huge moments, with CM Punk's return being one of the biggest of the show. He had a brilliant three-way promo with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins that excited the fans in Chicago and around the world.

Punk's two biggest on-screen enemies interrupted his homecoming, which led to the perfect mix of drama and hatred. The Second City Saint confirmed he would be at WrestleMania 40 as a guest commentator for McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship match against Rollins. However, the brilliance did come with a price.

The segment affected a lot of things that followed it on WWE RAW. Sources close to Sportskeeda confirmed that CM Punk took longer than expected on his promo before McIntyre interrupted him, which caused the segment to go over its allotted time.

As a result, some of the segments that followed Punk, McIntyre, and Rollins had to undergo changes. Among them were the entrances for Candice LeRae, Ivy Nile, The New Day, and others. A few matches ended pretty quickly, too, particularly the women's bout.

CM Punk's return wasn't the only newsworthy happening on WWE RAW, as The Rock appeared in the opening and closing segments of the show. The Final Boss whispered to Cody Rhodes that he would make him "bleed" before doing just that at the end of the night.

