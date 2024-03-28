Unfortunate update on Drew McIntyre's WWE contract - Reports

There has been an unfortunate update regarding Drew McIntyre's contract situation with WWE. The Scottish Warrior won the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month to earn a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at WrestleMania XL.

Drew McIntyre interrupted CM Punk on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW, and the two stars traded words. Punk referenced Vince McMahon during his promo, and the two were later joined by Seth Rollins. It was announced that Punk would be the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

Despite McIntyre being in a marquee match at The Show of Shows, a recent report suggests the veteran still hasn't signed a new contract. McIntyre's WWE contract is rumored to expire shortly after WrestleMania XL, and PW Insider has reported that the former champion still hasn't inked a new deal.

The report added that the belief is everyone is working with the understanding that a new deal will be reached.

Former WWE writer bashes change to Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins' WrestleMania match

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not a fan of CM Punk being the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that CM Punk's role was underwhelming. Russo noted that the controversial star should be the special guest referee for the match at WrestleMania instead.

"Okay, bro, we got Punk, we got Drew, and we got Seth, and Punk has heat with both of them. Why isn't he the referee [of] the match? He showed he could count 1-2-3. I swear to God, if I'm at that show and the plan is he's gonna be the guest commentator, who cares, bro? He's got heat with both of these guys. Make him the guest referee and then figure out creatively what to do." [From 19:32 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

McIntyre has evolved into one of the best heels on WWE's roster. Only time will tell what the future holds for the RAW star following WrestleMania.

