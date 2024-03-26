Wrestling veteran bashes WWE for poorly booking CM Punk's new role at WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels CM Punk could have been better utilized at WrestleMania XL rather than doing commentary.

The Second City Saint returned to Allstate Arena in Chicago this week. He engaged in a war of words with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins in a segment that was the show's highlight. Punk declared that he would do commentary for the World Heavyweight Title Match at WrestleMania and make both competitors relevant again.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why CM Punk wasn't officiating the match when many fans wanted that. He pointed out that Punk even showed that he could count, and that should have been WWE's cue to have The Best in the World officiate the contest.

"Okay, bro, we got Punk, we got Drew, and we got Seth, and Punk has heat with both of them. Why isn't he the referee [of] the match? He showed he could count 1-2-3. I swear to God, if I'm at that show and the plan is he's gonna be the guest commentator, who cares, bro? He's got heat with both of these guys. Make him the guest referee and then figure out creatively what to do." [From 19:32 onwards]

During the discussion, the veteran writer claimed that if he were writing the show, he would make an impromptu change and have RAW general manager Adam Pearce announce CM Punk as the special guest referee for the high-profile bout.

"If I'm there, and I'm writing and I'm producing, and he gets on the floor and he counts that 1-2-3, I am calling an audible right then and there and sending down Pearce. Send Pearce down right then and there; you got the job. Commentating? That is so freaking lame. Is that because they can't figure out what to do for a finish?" [From 20:10 onwards]

It will be refreshing to see CM Punk back on commentary at The Show of Shows. However, WWE fans will have to tune in to WrestleMania to see if his involvement becomes a deciding factor in the match's result.

