"There's still good in him" - Beth Phoenix pleads with the WWE Universe following Edge's appearance on RAW

Beth Phoenix hasn't appeared on RAW alongside her husband since January, but the WWE Hall of Famer appears to be following his career closely.

Edge appeared on this week's RAW, where he aligned himself with Damian Priest before attacking AJ Styles. Following the segment, Phoenix seemingly pleaded with the WWE Universe to remember that there is good in her husband.

The Glamazon posted the following message on Twitter where she claimed that she knew there was still good in The Rated R Superstar.

Beth Copeland @TheBethPhoenix I know there is still good in him I know there is still good in him https://t.co/10KRuxCzs4

Phoenix has updated her social media regularly following Edge's recent transition, but it's clear that she no longer recognizes the man he has become.

The Hall of Famer was in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend and is probably in the arena with her husband at present. However, after tonight's show, she seems to need to remind herself of the man that she married.

Edge is now looking to form his own stable on Monday Night RAW

Damian Priest followed the message that Edge has been preaching over the past few weeks when he arrived at ringside at WrestleMania. Priest also helped The Rated R Superstar win his match against AJ Styles. On this week's RAW, The Archer of Infamy noted that the veteran's message had resonated with him and allowed him to become his true self.

Priest isn't expected to be the only man to join Edge's stable, with recent reports suggesting that Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley could also be added to the group in the coming weeks.

Ripley is currently busy in the Women's Tag Team Division whilst Ciampa is expected to be called up from NXT sometime soon. The stable could come together in the build-up to WrestleMania Backlash and dominate Monday Nights in the weeks to come.

Edited by Pratik Singh