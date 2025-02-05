"There's no writer, you don't got a script" - CM Punk exposes the truth about WWE press conferences

WWE star CM Punk recently spoke about the reality of press conferences in the company. The star has appeared in several post-show events since his return in November 2023.

Punk was part of the last four in this year's Royal Rumble match. However, he came up short as he was eliminated by Logan Paul, breaking his dream of winning the match. The Best in the World is still eyeing a spot on the WrestleMania card for later this year.

The Straightedge Star sat down with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast this week to discuss the fallout from the Royal Rumble. He explained that the post-show press conferences were raw with emotion and that there was nothing scripted about them.

Punk pointed out that the WWE stars were taking questions from media outlets during these pressers, and there was no script or writers guiding their responses.

"Well, I think in the press conferences, you're just sitting out there in real-time fielding and asking and answering questions. So yeah, it's a shoot because there's nobody telling you what to say. There's no writer, you don't got a script. Somebody asks and you answer." [From 3:55 - 4:10]

CM Punk will be heading to the Elimination Chamber

This past Monday on RAW, CM Punk punched his ticket to Toronto, Canada for the Elimination Chamber match.

Punk was in a one-on-one encounter against Sami Zayn in the main event of RAW. The two in-ring veterans had a stellar match full of thrilling action and near falls. However, Punk earned his place at the Chamber as he countered Sami's Helluva Kick and hit a Go To Sleep on his opponent.

After the match, the two competitors shook hands in a show of mutual respect.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit ESPN and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

