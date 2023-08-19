There is a secret message behind Paul Heyman mocking LA Knight on SmackDown, explains WWE veteran (Exclusive)

SmackDown was eventful as usual, with WWE packing the two-hour show with several entertaining moments. Paul Heyman's backstage interview was expectedly great as he seemingly broke the internet by making fun of LA Knight, and Dutch Mantell has now revealed the potential reason behind the mention.

There aren't many talents who've risen to prominence as LA Knight in recent times. The former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star is garnering some of the loudest reactions on TV, and fans wish to see him get a significant push.

Dutch Mantell felt that Heyman acknowledging LA Knight, even though he mocked the popular star, was WWE's way of letting the viewers know that the company has big plans for him. Dutch said that Knight is "on his way," and it's just a matter of time before Triple H goes all in on making him a top name and a potential future World Champion.

"Oh yeah! That's the key. He's (Paul Heyman) endorsing him is what he's doing by even mentioning his name. So, he's mentioning his name with the top stars, so that means LA Knight is on his way because we knew that anyway. It's just when," Mantell stated. [From 38:30 to 38:52]

Dutch Mantell is happy about one thing WWE did on this week's SmackDown

The Bloodline saga has been the centerpiece of WWE's programming for a few years. Last week, Jey Uso shocked the world by attacking his Samoan cousins and walking out of the promotion.

Barring a backstage segment involving Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton, SmackDown did not feature any other segment involving Roman Reigns' group. As seen during Heyman's interview with Braxton, the Undisputed World Champion's "Wise Man" provided an update on Roman Reigns and the status of The Bloodline.

Beyond that, WWE did not advance the story, and Dutch Mantell liked the decision, as he briefly revealed below:

"I'm also glad that tonight they didn't push that Bloodline story more because, I think last week, it left a lot to be desired." [From 38:53 to 39:00]

