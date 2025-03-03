"There were some signs" - Legendary 3-time WWE champion addresses John Cena heel turn at Elimination Chamber

At Elimination Chamber 2025, 16-time World Champion John Cena shocked the WWE Universe when he turned heel. However, now that the dust has settled, a legend and popular three-time former champion Natalya addressed Cena's heel turn and claimed there were always some signs.

Ad

After Cena won the 2025 Elimination Chamber, he initially embraced Cody Rhodes. However, things changed when Rhodes emphatically turned down The Rock's offer to sell his soul and become his corporate champion. Post this rejection, Cena, on the pretext of embracing The American Nightmare, kicked him between the legs by the order of The Final Boss.

This move by the Cenation Leader ensured he became a heel to the surprise of many. However, the legendary former three-time WWE champion (SmackDown Women's; Divas; and Women's Tag Team Championships) and longest serving member of the women's roster revealed in a tweet that there were always signs Cena would choose the path he has finally chosen. Recalling her experience from the sets of Total Divas, Natalya wrote on X (fka Twitter):

Ad

Trending

"I lived through 100 episodes of Total Divas, there were some signs. But not like this."

You can check out Natalya's tweet about John Cena below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did John Cena say about turning heel?

John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber drew reactions from the wrestling industry and fans globally. After all, this heel turn was a massive event given Cena has mostly always been a babyface, and at many times, a role model and a superhero-like figure to kids that have looked up to him.

When he attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber PLE, it was like Cena had forgotten all his values. Hence, there was a lot of curiosity about what the 16-time World Champion would say in his press conference about his first heel turn in over two decades. But, the 47-year-old did not say anything.

Ad

When he appeared for the press conference, all Cena did was drop the mic and leave. Due to this, there is still no clarity about why he did what he did. However, when the legendary wrestler returns to WWE programming, it will be interesting to see how he justifies joining The Rock's side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.