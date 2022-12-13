"There has been some speed bumps in the road" - Jay White claims 31-year-old superstar made the wrong choice by betraying the Bullet Club

Jay White recently spoke about the expansion of the Bullet Club. He believes that everything has turned out a lot better than he expected.

Speaking in an interview with Fightful, White opened up about his goals and mentioned that there had been some "speed bumps" along the way.

He further took digs at Hikuleo, who previously betrayed the Bullet Club to reunite with his brother Tama Tonga.

"It has worked out a little bit better than I expected. You can have these higher goals, but a lot of them would have been kind of extreme at the time and we know how companies can be together, a lot of those goals would be very unlikely, but we’re in unprecedented times and unprecedented things keep happening like this. You can keep making some of those goals and things you want to do a little bit more extreme and they might just work out as well. There has been some speed bumps in the road. Hikuleo, wrong decision there, but learning experiences. We’re not going to always be perfect, but close to it," said Jay White.

Earlier this year, White booted both Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa out of the Bullet Club to replace them with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

This also led to an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between White and Tama, who coincidentally is also the man responsible for bringing White into the Bullet Club.

Jay White recently spoke about the influence of The Good Brothers

Jay White also opened up about the influence of The Good Brothers. During the same interview, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was full of praise for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

He claimed that some people aren't usually grateful for the contributions made by The Good Brothers. White said:

"I’ll agree, they’re sh*t stirrers, but in the same breath, I feel like you’d be smart enough to at least appreciate the impact and the reach these guys have had on the entire business. Some people, they like to stay narrow-minded and look at some things and complain and they’re not grateful, they don’t realize that the things that they have and love in wrestling, they wouldn’t have without the likes of Anderson and Gallows," said Jay White.

White will be in action at the upcoming NJPW Tag League Finals, as he is set for a multi-man tag team match. Anderson will also be in action against Hikuleo on the same card.

