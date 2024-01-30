There are two angels and two devils in Vince McMahon's family, former WWE writer says (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently reacted to Janel Grant's 67-page lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Grant, a WWE employee between 2019 and 2022, accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. McMahon denied the allegations before resigning as a board member of WWE's parent company, TKO, "out of respect."

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. Reflecting on his own experiences working with the McMahon family, he explained how Linda and Shane were completely different from Stephanie and Vince:

"Linda, and EC3 will tell you this, bro, the nicest person in the freaking world," Russo said. "There were two sides to the McMahon family. There was the angelic side with Linda and Shane, and then you had the devils with Stephanie and Vince." [3:33 – 3:48]

Linda and Vince McMahon have been married since 1966. Their children, Shane (born in 1970) and Stephanie (born in 1976), worked in behind-the-scenes and on-screen roles in WWE. Linda also served as WWE President and CEO during her time with the company between 1980 and 2009.

Vince Russo feels bad for Vince McMahon's wife Linda

In the late 1990s, Vince Russo co-wrote WWE's flagship weekly show RAW alongside Ed Ferrara. Although he reported directly to Vince McMahon, he also worked closely with Linda McMahon in WWE.

More than two decades on from his WWE departure, Russo only has positive things to say about working with Linda:

"Linda was my boss directly. I can't imagine the c**p she's reading tonight, bro. True or untrue, she was a good, good, good woman." [3:50 – 4:05]

According to the lawsuit, Vince McMahon told Janel Grant that Linda was "his ex" and "long gone." It is also alleged that the former WWE boss views the marriage as "an arrangement on paper for business purposes."

