"There wasn’t gonna be another opportunity like this" - 26-year-old WWE star on facing Seth Rollins for the first time

Seth Rollins is at the top of the card after he became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions 2023. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio recently touched upon his in-ring debut against The Visionary and why he skipped the company's developmental system.

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2020 when he faced Seth Rollins in a Street Fight amid the latter's heated feud with Rey Mysterio. Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, he was not able to beat Rollins. However, he received widespread praise for his performance.

The two stars are now on the same brand but haven't faced each other in a while. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Dominik revealed how he got booked to lock horns against The Visionary. The up-and-coming star further mentioned he didn't want to turn down the opportunity to face a top superstar like Rollins.

"When I was offered this opportunity against Seth [Rollins at SummerSlam 2020], I knew that if I turned it down, there wasn’t gonna be another opportunity like this (…) My dad told me, he was like, ‘This is completely up to you. If you wanna do it.’ He goes, ‘I can’t make your decision for you,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ma [sic] do it.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if this thing is going to happen again or I’m going to get the shot.’ So I was like, ‘I’m gonna take it,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, you think you’re ready?’ I was like, ‘We’ll see.'" [H/T - RingsideNews]

Dominik Mysterio revealed that after his match with Rollins, he was supposed to go to the developmental brand. However, the company decided to skip it and kept him on the main roster.

Seth Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against a member of The Judgment Day

Finn Balor reignited his feud with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW earlier this month. The two stars have been bitter rivals after what transpired at WWE SummerSlam 2016.

During the high-profile event, Finn Balor sustained an injury while Rollins attempted to powerbomb him onto the barricade. While The Prince became the inaugural Universal Champion by defeating The Visionary, he was forced to vacate the title in less than a day due to injury.

Balor has made their feud personal over the past few weeks after attacking Rollins on numerous occasions. The two are now set to face each other in London when The Visionary will put his world title on the line.

Meanwhile, Balor and Damian Priest are seemingly at odds despite being stablemates in The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see if The Prince walks out of WWE Money in the Bank with the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday.

