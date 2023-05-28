WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently opened up about the importance of backstage planning before a match and revealed how he was once surprised when two wrestlers refused to go over theirs at an event.

Before becoming known as one of the greatest managers ever, Teddy Long undertook various roles, including that of a referee. The wrestling veteran realizes how crucial it is for the official to know a match's overall flow and spots.

The veteran noted that performers needed to sit with the referee before going to the ring to avoid confusion. Long explained his viewpoint on pre-match planning during the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine:

"When I work with [sic] the indies or something, that's what I always say; when I was running this company down in Texas, I always had the guys who'd sit down and talk and go over their match. That way, the referee couldn't tell me when I didn't know what they were doing. So, that's bad on a lot of the Indies too. Nobody sits down and talks it over." [4:41 - 4:49]

The 75-year-old recalled an incident where he came across two talents who told him they would 'call it in the ring' instead of going through their bout behind the scenes.

Teddy Long was taken aback by their response, as even the most accomplished wrestlers struggle to wrestle a match on the fly. The WWE legend added:

"Then I heard a couple of guys one time, 'We'll call it in the ring.' Come on! What? Jesus Christ! They actually said that. I'm saying to myself, 'Do you really think that you're that good and call it in the ring?' Now I understand why you're here, and you never went anywhere!" [5:00 - 5:17]

Bill Apter reacts to John Cena's comments about WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

In case you missed it, John Cena recently shared details of his private conversation with Austin Theory. During their exchange, The Franchise Player told the young WWE star that he did not have a believable character that appealed to the crowd.

As we noted earlier, Teddy Long countered Cena's arguments with an explosive statement. In contrast, Bill Apter admitted that he understood the 16-time WWE world champion's point of view.

The long-time wrestling journalist claimed that, unlike John Cena in his prime, Austin Theory did not look like a "larger than life" performer that could get the fans off their seats. There was still a missing piece in the Austin Theory puzzle, and it could have to do with WWE's approach, as Apter explained below:

"I understand what John Cena is saying. I think Theory is tremendous, but he's not larger than life. John Cena, during his prime time, was larger than life. He was believable in whatever he did. Fans ate him up. Theory is not at that "eat him up" type of level, where he has got a following, he wrestles really well, and his interviews are really good. But there is one piece missing to bring him to the next level, and that is something they are not pushing believability there." [From 2:30 onwards]

What does Austin Theory lack that prevents him from reaching the next level in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes