WWE Hall of Famer shoots on John Cena, warns about success getting to his head after the megastar's recent claim (Exclusive)

John Cena has rapidly established himself as a major draw in Hollywood, and him becoming a full-time WWE star again seems highly unlikely. Due to his recent statements about Austin Theory, Teddy Long wonders whether Cena was starting to get a little egotistical due to his success.

The former WWE Champion opened up about Theoy during an interview and revealed that he privately told the reigning United States Champion that his character wasn't believable enough and that fans could see right through his "bs."

Teddy Long seemingly came to Theory's defense on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine and felt that the young star had all the tools to be a top guy in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged that John Cena had moved on from pro wrestling to become a Hollywood megastar and stated that every talent, irrespective of their stature, needed to remember where they came from.

Teddy Long also specifically addressed John Cena's comments about Theory before saying the following:

"Like I said, man, you know how this business goes. Cena has moved on now to become a big star (in Hollywood). So, you know, that sometimes can go to your head. You know, you just have to calm down, and my thing has always been this, 'Don't ever forget where you come from," said Teddy Long [From 1:52 to 2:08]

John Cena is a bonafide Hollywood star who can no longer regularly contribute to WWE

Up until 2018, The Cenation Leader was a constant figure on WWE TV as he was still finding his feet in the world of showbiz. As years have passed, the 46-year-old quickly rose through the ranks and bagged some high-profile roles, including a prominent part in the Fast and Furious franchise.

John Cena spoke to several media outlets while promoting Fast X and was asked about his wrestling future while appearing on Busted Open Radio.

The superstar, who last faced and lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, admitted that he could no longer perform for WWE as his body just couldn't handle it anymore. The 16-time World Champion explained that he didn't wish to give the "consumers a bad product" and was more focused on taking his Hollywood career to the next level.

With the 10th installment of Fast and Furious being his most recent film, John Cena is also scheduled to be in Margot Robbie's Barbie later this year, and if you didn't know how he "accidentally" landed a spot in the movie, here's more about the fascinating story.

