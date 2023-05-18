"I'll do whatever you need" - WWE's John Cena on having a 'happy accident' with Margot Robbie

WWE legend John Cena recently opened up on how his friendship with Margot Robbie helped him get a cameo role in Barbie.

Over the past few years, Cena has transitioned from the wrestling ring to Hollywood. In 2023, the 16-time world champion will star in Fast X alongside top stars, including Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, and Charlize Theron. Meanwhile, he will also make a cameo appearance in Margot Robbie's movie Barbie.

In an interview with The Today Show, Cena revealed how a "happy accident" with Robbie led him to land a cameo role in Barbie despite being rejected from a formal audition for the same movie earlier.

"It was a happy accident. I haven't worked with Margot before. We literally randomly ran into each other as friends. 'Fast X' was filming across the street from 'Barbie.' And [she asked], 'Why don't you do 'Barbie'?' I said, 'I've been trying!' And Margot makes a lot of the decisions for that, and I said, 'Well, I'll do whatever you need.' They asked me if I wanted to be a merman, and I said, 'Yeah, sure.'" [H/T: Yahoo! Entertainment]

John Cena is Margot Robbie's favorite WWE star

In 2021, John Cena and Margot Robbie starred together in The Suicide Squad. Before meeting The Leader of the Cenation, Robbie dated a guy obsessed with the superstar. She even had a cutout of Cena in her bedroom for two years.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet last year, Robbie disclosed that she was a WWE fan, stating that Cena was her favorite superstar.

"Yeah [I'm a WWE fan]. [Is John Cena still your favorite?] He is. He's so worth the hype. He's the best. I love him. I really love him. [Even though we can't see him?] Yeah, Yeah, even though you can't see me."

