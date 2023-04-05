When Hollywood star Margot Robbie confessed that she "liked" current top WWE name (not John Cena)

Several WWE Superstars have moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career, including The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson), John Cena, and Batista. Meanwhile, many Hollywood stars are fans of WWE, including Margot Robbie.

Over the past few years, Margot has spoken several times about being a fan of John Cena. However, she also disclosed that she liked another top name in the company during an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2016.

"[Who is your favorite wrestler?] John Cena. The 5-knuckle Shuffle. I used to know the whole [imitating Cena]... I knew the whole thing. And Triple H I liked as well," she said. [1:08 - 1:16]

Triple H is currently the company's Chief Content Officer. Meanwhile, Cena recently competed at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory. However, he lost the bout.

WWE legend John Cena will appear in Margot Robbie's newest movie, Barbie

After being a full-time in-ring performer for nearly a decade and a half, John Cena stepped out of the WWE ring and became a part-time star. Meanwhile, he moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career. In 2021, Cena starred in The Suicide Squad alongside Margot Robbie.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Robbie disclosed that she once dated a guy who was obsessed with Cena. Hence, she had to sleep in the same room with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena for two years. She also recalled meeting the Leader of the Cenation for the first time.

"And I remember thinking, 'I wonder if now that I'm going to work with John Cena, should I tell him this or is that going to be weird? And I thought, 'I'm just going to keep that to myself. I'm not going to tell him. That'd be a weird way to start our working relationship.' And then five seconds into meeting him, I'm like, 'I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you,'" she said. [H/T: Entertainment Weekly]

Cena will be featured in Robbie's newest movie, Barbie, as his name appeared in the trailer. However, his role is still unknown.

