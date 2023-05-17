Did John Cena retire from WWE? Know what the future holds for 'The Champ'

John Cena recently made headlines about his upcoming movie, Fast X. Given his success in Hollywood, fans have started to wonder if Cena has decided to walk away from WWE for good.

At WrestleMania 39, fans were fortunate enough to witness John Cena wrestle one of the biggest upcoming stars, Austin Theory. However, there is no information regarding his next possible appearance in Titanland.

During a recent interview, The Leader of the Cenation shared that his body really can not wrestle much anymore, which has led fans to think that their favorite superstar is ready to retire. However, that's certainly not the case.

While Cena did state that it is hard for him to wrestle a full-time schedule like he used to, he hasn't announced retirement yet. Stars like Goldberg, The Undertaker, and Chris Jericho have remained big names despite their age, and Cena also matches that star caliber. While he may not make a full-time return, fans can certainly expect him to continue being a part-time wrestler until he finally hangs his boots.

John Cena talked about passing the torch to Roman Reigns in WWE

The Leader of the Cenation was the face of the company for over a decade, and after his monumental loss to Roman Reigns at No Mercy 2017, he raised his opponent's hand, creating a "passing the torch" scenario. The Tribal Chief has become the face of the company ever since.

During the interview mentioned above, the 16-time World Champion talked about the incident and shared his thoughts about the current WWE Universal Champion. In his mind, he believes that Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time.

"It was said that I passed the torch to Roman years ago, and he absolutely is the face of the franchise. In my mind, he's the greatest of all time."

Cena might have some free time after Fast X promotions, and if the stars align, he could make an appearance and possibly wrestle at one of the biggest premium live events of WWE, SummerSlam 2023.

When do you think John Cena will return to WWE anytime soon? Let us know in the comments section.

