Former TNA World Champion EC3 is seemingly displeased with WWE's recent decision to turn LA Knight heel on SmackDown.

Prior to reverting to his LA Knight character, which he essayed in NXT, the 40-year-old performer worked as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models. However, a little over a month ago, he left the group after assaulting Mansoor and Mace. He also revealed that he was no longer Max Dupri but LA Knight.

While fans assumed this was a babyface turn, the next week itself, Knight delivered a heel promo after defeating Mansoor. This hasn't gone well with fans, as they thought LA Knight would have made for a compelling babyface.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 also shared his reservations about this creative decision. He stated that since the live crowd was cheering LA Knight, WWE should have called an audible, allowing the latter to soak in the fans' love instead of belittling them.

"I guess that's what they planned on going in and having forbidden, kind of like calling an audible and run with what people actually want to see. I'm sure Vince Russo on the headset would have been like, "Talk from your heart, bro, or don't be a heel, just be you." Just give him that leeway because a guy like LA Knight is super gifted," said EC3. (2:12 - 2:36)

EC3 added that WWE was hesitant to book anything on an impromptu basis and go against what was written on the paper.

"Why does WWE do that? Because they are afraid to roll with the punches, they are afraid to go with their guts or their hearts, and if it's not written on the paper, it can't happen; it has to happen this way, no matter what," added EC3. (3:55 - 4:12)

LA Knight seemingly kickstarted a feud with Bray Wyatt on this week's WWE SmackDown

The former Max Dupri had a tense backstage confrontation with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, which ended with the latter headbutting the former. While fans seem ecstatic about this feud, Dutch Mantell shared his concerns about LA Knight potentially losing while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Mantell explained that though a feud with Wyatt could bode well for the 40-year-old in the long term, losing could affect his current standing on SmackDown.

"LA Knight starts off the right way but he could be in the losing end of this, so I hate that for him. But at least he's gonna be featured for a while and they'll get another idea about him because LA Knight, his strongest instrument right now is his talking. Very strong talker, Bray Wyatt, strong talker," said Dutch Mantell.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 LA Knight Vs Bray Wyatt is a rivalry I didn’t know I needed. LA Knight is good first opponent because he can roll with anybody LA Knight Vs Bray Wyatt is a rivalry I didn’t know I needed. LA Knight is good first opponent because he can roll with anybody🔥 https://t.co/b4JVW8isfk

While a match between the two could happen soon, fans can expect the two to engage in memorable promo battles in the coming weeks.

