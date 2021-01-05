"They could barely walk" - RAW Superstar blasts Hulk Hogan and WWE legends

Mustafa Ali appeared as a guest on WWE Network show RAW Talk after WWE RAW Legends Night. The RETRIBUTION leader took several shots at the legends who made appearances on the show, including Hulk Hogan.

This week’s episode of WWE RAW featured the return of over a dozen WWE legends. As a result, there was no space on the three-hour show for Mustafa Ali and his RETRIBUTION faction.

Speaking to Charly Caruso and R-Truth, Mustafa Ali questioned why WWE chose to bring back legends for the first RAW of 2021. He also sarcastically agreed with Caruso after she mentioned that the WWE Thunderdome fans reacted positively to seeing the legends.

“Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, myself, all of RETRIBUTION not on the show. Why? Because we need to hear, ‘Whatcha gonna do, brother?’ again for the seven millionth time? They pumped them up real good, the cheers, they pumped them up real good for them, huh? They were cheering, I’m sure they were.”

Mustafa Ali wants to create his own WWE moments

Mustafa Ali went on to take another dig at the legends who featured on WWE RAW, claiming that some of them struggled to walk properly.

“Why don’t you give us a chance? People that can contribute to this business, further this company, but no, no, no, no, let’s push them all aside and let’s give three hours to people who need… they could barely walk!”

Charly Caruso pointed out that the legends have difficulty walking because they dedicated their lives to entertaining fans. Mustafa Ali responded by saying that, while they may have paved the way, he wants an opportunity to carve his own path in WWE.

