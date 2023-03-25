WWE crowds can often shift the perception of how certain events are viewed. An incredibly hot crowd can push matches from good to great, while a mild crowd response could have the reverse effect. Former manager Dutch Mantell commented on the wrestling fans' response in Puerto Rico.

The global wrestling juggernaut will be hosting the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico this year. Among the many active storylines, there is a major one involving Rey Mysterio's story against his son Dominik Mysterio's of The Judgment Day.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, also known as Zebb Colter, weighed in on what the Puerto Rico crowds are like. He stated that the crowds get extremely loud and had a rather interesting comment regarding their passion.

"Talking about the Puerto Rico crowd, those crowds are loud anyway. The loudest pop I ever heard was in Roberto Coliseum and it was so loud that my ears shut down on their own because I guess their eardrums were ready to pop. They have a great crowd in Puerto Rico and a loud crowd and a receptive crowd. They believe that the space program is fake and wrestling is real, but greats fans if they’re not trying to kill you," Dutch Mantell said. (45:20 – 46:00)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell praised Rey and Dominik Mysterio's storyline

Dominik Mysterio has improved multifold since turning heel on his father Rey Mysterio. His story against his father is one of the hottest in WWE right now.

Dutch Mantell echoed the same thought when he spoke on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, stating the following:

"Sometimes you can't just shoot the angle and expect it to be red hot right off... Here they have built it and built it and built it. I have seen more wrestling matches than I care to admit... I am kinda looking forward to what they're going to present. To me, that is great creative, taken their time, building these characters. One by one, brick by brick, and when it takes longer to build it, it takes longer to tear it down." [42:10 - 42:54]

Rey Mysterio facing his son at WrestleMania 39 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated matches at the Showcase of the Immortals. It remains to be seen if it lives up to its hype.

