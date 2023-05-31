"They better reinforce the ring for that one" - WWE Universe reacts to former star challenging Bill Goldberg to a retirement match

Some members of the WWE Universe were very receptive to Ryback challenging Bill Goldberg to a retirement match.

After revealing to his followers that he had finally retained the Ryback name, the former WWE Superstar confirmed that he'll be cleared to return to the ring soon. He issued a challenge to Goldberg, who is now a free agent after his WWE deal expired at the end of last year.

"I will be cleared this summer to officially return to wrestling," Ryback tweeted. "I challenge Goldberg in my return to a Retirement Match."

Members of the WWE Universe reacted to Ryback's challenge, and there were some positive comments about the potential match. The Big Guy has always been compared to Goldberg, not just because of their bald heads, but due to their similar build and physique.

One fan even said:

"They better reinforce the ring for that one if it happens."

Here are other positive reactions to Ryback vs. Goldberg:

Some fans also started fantasy booking Ryback vs. Goldberg in AEW, with a few suggestions about his character and dream matches.

Ryback last wrestled on August 25, 2018, for Northeast Wrestling, while Goldberg lost to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber last year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Tony Khan on his relationship with Bill Goldberg

On the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, reporters asked Tony Khan about his relationship with Bill Goldberg. The WWE Hall of Famer has been linked to AEW since his free agent status was made public earlier this year.

Khan explained that he knows Goldberg personally due to their ties to the Jacksonville community.

"Bill's family have done a lot of great things in Jacksonville," Khan said. "He's related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville. And Bill's a great former football star, and I work in football, and it's a big part of my life. So we have a lot in common, and we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a really good relationship with Bill, so I like him a lot."

He even added that he likes the legendary wrestler and former football star, but was mum about his interest in bringing him to AEW.

"As to what I've talked to him about, I would say that's just between the two of us. But I'm not gonna lie to you, it was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he's a great guy." (h/t Cageside Seats)

At the age of 56, Bill Goldberg is not done with wrestling and is open to having a retirement match, whether in WWE or somewhere else.

Who would you like to see Bill Goldberg face in a potential retirement match? Give us your answer in the comments section below.

